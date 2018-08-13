Henley Lions Club

THE August meeting was held at King’s Arms Barn in Henley and was lively and informative.

New Mayor Glen Lambert talked about the three charities and organisations he is supporting during his year in office.

The Chiltern Centre for disabled children, Gillotts School and the former Bluebells club are most worthwhile and deserve all the support we can give.

Happily, these are all causes that the Lions have supported.

Indeed, the club voted to once again to support the Chiltern Centre’s “Days to Remember” event with a £1,000 donation.

As reported in the Henley Standard, two pupils at Gillotts were awarded £100 each from the Lions Vivian Morris legacy fund. The quality and enthusiasm for music at the school is outstanding and we are most happy to support them.

We have all seen the efforts of the Ilsley family to obtain CyberKnife treatment for brave Charlie Ilsley in Turkey and the club voted another £500 to help fund this treatment. We really wish him well.

Among the many causes supported with donations in the past year were children’s and youth charities, the Henley Youth Festival, the Christmas parcels and community services requests.

As a group, we have a lot of fun and get huge satisfaction from working with the many local initiatives that make living in and around Henley such a good and positive experience.

We welcome all to our monthly meetings and get a feel for what we try to achieve. We meet at King’s Arms Barn on the first Monday of the month at 7.45pm. For more information, visit henleylions.org.uk