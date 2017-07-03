Monday, 03 July 2017

She'll be back soon

MARY BERRY is among the latest names to join the line-up for this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

She will be joined by fellow TV chef and judge Prue Leith, Commitments author Roddy Doyle and Clare Balding, who appeared at the festival in 2012.

Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine will talk about his 14 years on air and Penny Junor will discuss her biography of Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Brexit will be the subject of a debate chaired by Oldie editor Harry Mount and featuring MP Douglas Carswell and writer and broadcaster Bonnie Greer.

