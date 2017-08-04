Comedian switches festival date

Teenager is 12th man at Test match
A JUNIOR cricketer from Wargrave served as 12th ... [more]
Saturday, 05 August 2017
RUSSELL BRAND has rescheduled his appearance at this year’s Henley Literary Festival.
The comedian and actor, who lives near Henley, will now be discussing his new book,
Brand says he cannot make the original date of October 6 due to another commitment.
The talk will still take place at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, at 7.30pm.
Tom Ryan, the festival’s programme director, said: “Russell and his team were very apologetic. The upside is that he no longer clashes with fellow Henley resident Mary Berry’s appearance so people will be able to see them both.”
05 August 2017
More News:
Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Villagers play silly games at church's annual family fun day
DOZENS of children and adults took part in a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say