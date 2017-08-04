Comedian switches festival date

RUSSELL BRAND has rescheduled his appearance at this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

The comedian and actor, who lives near Henley, will now be discussing his new book, Fix: Freedom From Your Addictions, on October 26, almost three weeks after the festival ends.

Brand says he cannot make the original date of October 6 due to another commitment.

The talk will still take place at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, at 7.30pm.

Tom Ryan, the festival’s programme director, said: “Russell and his team were very apologetic. The upside is that he no longer clashes with fellow Henley resident Mary Berry’s appearance so people will be able to see them both.”