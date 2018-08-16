Bestseller to speak at festival

THIS year’s Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta has ... [more]
THE author behind international bestseller Big Little Lies has been added to this year’s Henley Literary Festival line-up.
Australian Liane Moriarty, whose 2014 novel became a TV hit starring Reese Witherspoon, will speak at a special pop-up event at at the River & Rowing Museum on Saturday, October 13. She will sign books afterwards.
On Sunday, October 7 the team from the BBC podcast You, Me & The Big C will appear at Phyllis Court Club to discuss Deborah James’s book F*** You Cancer: How to Face the Big C, Live Your Life and Still Be Yourself.
The newspaper columnist and mother-of-two was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer at the age of 35.
She will be joined by her podcast co-hosts, Rachael Bland and Lauren Mahon.
Meanwhile, Daisy Goodwin, creator of ITV’s Victoria, has joined the London Library panel on October 3, Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman will be in conversation with Olympic gold-winning rower Dame Katherine Grainger on October 7 and the Muddy Stilettos Literary Salon on October 6 will feature comedian Viv Groskop and Cosmopolitan editor Farrah Storr.
The festival will take place from September 29 to October 7 and there will be more than 100 talks, Q&As, performances and workshops for adults and children.
