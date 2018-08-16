Thursday, 16 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bestseller to speak at festival

Bestseller to speak at festival

THE author behind international bestseller Big Little Lies has been added to this year’s Henley Literary Festival line-up.

Australian Liane Moriarty, whose 2014 novel became a TV hit starring Reese Witherspoon, will speak at a special pop-up event at at the River & Rowing Museum on Saturday, October 13. She will sign books afterwards.

On Sunday, October 7 the team from the BBC podcast You, Me & The Big C will appear at Phyllis Court Club to discuss Deborah James’s book F*** You Cancer: How to Face the Big C, Live Your Life and Still Be Yourself.

The newspaper columnist and mother-of-two was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer at the age of 35.

She will be joined by her podcast co-hosts, Rachael Bland and Lauren Mahon.

Meanwhile, Daisy Goodwin, creator of ITV’s Victoria, has joined the London Library panel on October 3, Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman will be in conversation with Olympic gold-winning rower Dame Katherine Grainger on October 7 and the Muddy Stilettos Literary Salon on October 6 will feature comedian Viv Groskop and Cosmopolitan editor Farrah Storr.

The festival will take place from September 29 to October 7 and there will be more than 100 talks, Q&As, performances and workshops for adults and children.

For more information, visit www.henleyliterary
festival.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33