Proctor wins bronze on Swiss slopes

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
NEW safety measures are to be introduced on the ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
ROTHERFIELD GREYS’ Emerson Proctor had more success in Europe last week on the ski slopes of Villar in Switzerland.
Competing in the Aiglon College Cup, Proctor, 10, was representing his school Moulsford Prep where he picked up two bronze medals in the U12 category.
Proctor’s first success came in his favourite discipline of giant slalom where his two combined run times were just 0.7 second behinds the gold medal winning time.
The second event was a combi race, a combination of giant slalom and slalom. Proctor skied confidently to put in three solid runs down the challenging course to win his second bronze medal of the championships.
Proctor was the youngest competitor in an international field of 60 racers from France, Switzerland and the UK.
27 March 2017
More News:
School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
NEW safety measures are to be introduced on the ... [more]
Village's draft neighbourhood plan is legally unsound, say residents
GORING’S draft neighbourhood plan is legally ... [more]
POLL: Have your say