Proctor wins bronze on Swiss slopes

ROTHERFIELD GREYS’ Emerson Proctor had more success in Europe last week on the ski slopes of Villar in Switzerland.

Competing in the Aiglon College Cup, Proctor, 10, was representing his school Moulsford Prep where he picked up two bronze medals in the U12 category.

Proctor’s first success came in his favourite discipline of giant slalom where his two combined run times were just 0.7 second behinds the gold medal winning time.

The second event was a combi race, a combination of giant slalom and slalom. Proctor skied confidently to put in three solid runs down the challenging course to win his second bronze medal of the championships.

Proctor was the youngest competitor in an international field of 60 racers from France, Switzerland and the UK.