Therapists donate money to children's hospice

THE Be Well Centre in Henley has donated £1,000 to the Alexander Devine children’s hospice. The group of therapists meets every Monday at King’s Arms Barn, offering a range of alternative treatments including reiki, crystal healing and reflexology in exchange for a suggested £5 donation.

The proceeds have gone to a different charity every year since the group was founded in 2010. This year it will help the hospice charity to open a new centre in Maidenhead, which it started building in 2015.

Fi Lawes, the charity’s community fund-raiser, said: “We’re very grateful for this donation and would ask people first and foremost to share our story and spread the word about what we’re trying to achieve.” Pictured, left to right, therapists Silvina Hinton, Kim Purdy, Ruth Tod, Debbie Flavell, Sophia Kelly, Mayor Julian Brookes, Fi Lawes and therapists Val Stoner, Sandy Fitzpatrick and Kate Crossland

