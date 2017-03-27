Pre-school children get taste of travel

Children at Trinity Pre-school have been on a magical journey around the world.

They have have been enjoying different multicultural themes and adventures with the help of their friends and their families bringing in different foods, sharing different traditions, cultures, music language and artefacts with the class.

On their global explorations they have visited the Caribbean, Wales, Poland, Russia, Northhampshire, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Thailand. They even had a lovely English tea party — and all without leaving the classroom!