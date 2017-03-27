Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pre-school children get taste of travel

Pre-school children get taste of travel

Children at Trinity Pre-school have been on a magical journey around the world.

They have have been enjoying different multicultural themes and adventures with the help of their friends and their families bringing in different foods, sharing different traditions, cultures, music language and artefacts with the class.

On their global explorations they have visited the Caribbean, Wales, Poland, Russia, Northhampshire, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Thailand. They even had a lovely English tea party — and all without leaving the classroom!

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33