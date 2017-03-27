New heating system for children's charity

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
Monday, 27 March 2017
The Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley has installed a new central heating system after receiving a £5,000 donation.
The centre in Chilterns End Close, now has 10 radiators in place of the old underfloor heating system, which was beginning to fail. Each radiator is housed in a metal guard to keep the centre’s users safe.
Half of the £10,000 cost was paid by the Mosawi Foundation, a charity set up by philanthropists Ali and May Mosawi, of Shiplake, in 2014 while the centre paid the rest. Manager Keith Manning said: “We’re very grateful to the foundation for its support.”
Joanna Taylor, the charity’s ambassador, said: “The Chiltern Centre is very dear to our founders’ hearts and they were delighted to help.” Pictured are Paul Barrett, chairman of trustees, Joanna Taylor and Keith Manning
27 March 2017
