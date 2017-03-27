Monday, 27 March 2017

New heating system for children's charity

The Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley has installed a new central heating system after receiving a £5,000 donation.

The centre in Chilterns End Close, now has 10 radiators in place of the old underfloor heating system, which was beginning to fail. Each radiator is housed in a metal guard to keep the centre’s users safe.

Half of the £10,000 cost was paid by the Mosawi Foundation, a charity set up by philanthropists Ali and May Mosawi, of Shiplake, in 2014 while the centre paid the rest. Manager Keith Manning said: “We’re very grateful to the foundation for its support.”

Joanna Taylor, the charity’s ambassador, said: “The Chiltern Centre is very dear to our founders’ hearts and they were delighted to help.” Pictured are Paul Barrett, chairman of trustees, Joanna Taylor and Keith Manning

