AN open day will be held at the Thamesfield retirement village in Wargrave Road, Henley, on Wednesday from 11am to 3pm.

Visitors will be offered complimentary drinks and refreshments and given tours of the grounds and private viewings of the available properties.

Manager Sophia Lawrence said: “We enjoy getting to know our neighbours, so do drop by for a cup of tea if you are interested in what we have to offer.”