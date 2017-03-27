Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Open day

AN open day will be held at the Thamesfield retirement village in Wargrave Road, Henley, on Wednesday from 11am to 3pm.

Visitors will be offered complimentary drinks and refreshments and given tours of the grounds and private viewings of the available properties.

Manager Sophia Lawrence said: “We enjoy getting to know our neighbours, so do drop by for a cup of tea if you are interested in what we have to offer.”

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33