Cafe and deli applies for licence to sell alcohol

A HENLEY café and delicatessen has applied for a licence to sell alcohol.

Spoon in Duke Street opened in the former Noa Noa premises in October and is run by Cindy Gillett and managed by Annie Gray, both from Remenham.

They now want to be able to sell alcohol to people eating in or to take away.

The application for a licence was recommended for approval by the town council’s planning committee despite some members having reservations. Councillor Kellie Hinton said: “It says the alcohol would be consumed at the tables at Spoon but it doesn’t say inside or outside. It could be a mix of people parking illegally and people drinking.

“I don’t see any reason that they need to have alcohol there. We will see another application in six months for something else and then something else and then it is a different kind of establishment.”

She said she was happy for the café to sell alcohol for customers to take away. Deputy Mayor Will Hamilton said: “This is a business that has grown. It has developed a niche market. Maison Blanc has shut and this is popular.”

Simon Smith, who chairs the committee, said that while he would support the application he would like a Challenge 25 scheme, where people buying alcohol are asked for proof of identity in case they are under age.

A final decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council, the licensing authority.