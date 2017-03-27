Keeping it local

Monday, 27 March 2017

IT looks as though former Apprentice winner Yasmina Siadatan is ready to get stuck into local affairs.

She was one of the guests at the recent Sue Ryder Women of Achievement Awards and loved it so much that she could even have a starring role next year.

Yasmina, who is to stand for election to Henley Town Councl, tells me: “How brilliant was the event? Loved it, so inspiring, am going to get involved with Sue Ryder for sure.

“I offered to compere for free next year. I just think I'd love it! And it’s a way I can make a contribution too.”

Maybe it will be another case of “you’re hired!”

