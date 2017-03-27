Monday, 27 March 2017

Swimathon returns

THE Henley leisure centre pool will be among more than 600 taking part in the 30th annual Swimathon next month.

The event is a nationwide swimming challenge that encourages people to swim a variety of challenge distances at their local pool and raise money for charity.

In 29 years, Swimathon has raised £46 million, which has been distributed among 36 charities.

Olympic champion swimmer Duncan Goodhew, who is the event’s president, said: “It has been a joy to see Swimathon develop into the great event it is today.

“It really was ahead of its time, giving people the chance to get active and do some good at the same time.”

This year, it will take place from Friday to Sunday, April 7 to 9 and will be in aid of Marie Curie. The sessions in Henley will be on April 8 from noon to 4pm and April 9 from 1pm to 5pm.

To register, ask at the leisure centre or visit Swimathon.
org/participants/register

l Henley Lions Club’s annual Swimarathon will take place at the pool tomorrow (Saturday).

