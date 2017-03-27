Fear over new flats

THE owner of a car dealership in Henley is concerned about the impact on his business of nearby development.

Hofmann’s in Newtown Road could soon have two blocks of flats next door.

The former RPS Energy building on the corner of Newtown Road and Reading Road is being turned into 23 flats and an application to convert the Anderson House offices in Newtown Road into flat 11 flats is expected to be approved.

Deputy Mayor Will Hamilton told a meeting of the town council’s planning committee that he had spoken to the owner of Hoffmann’s who was worried about the possible effect on the business.

Councillor Hamilton said: “He said, ‘what happens if I service a Ferarri at 9 in the morning — will I be told we have been too noisy? What if people move in here and start complaining’.”