Review of home site

THE future of the former Chilterns End care home in Henley is under review.

The building in Greys Road is no longer in use after the home as moved to the new Chilterns Court care centre on the Townlands Hospital site.

Oxfordshire County Council, which owns the site, is to consider the future of the land as part of a county-wide review of its property portfolio.

Town and county councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “There are a number of buildings like Chilterns End that are surplus to requirements.

“They have got lots of properties all over the county. I don’t know when the Henley area will be looked at but it will certainly be within the time of the neighbourhood plan.”

The site was earmarked for about 27 homes in the plan

The new 64-bed care centre was officially opened by the Duke of Gloucester in November and is run by the Orders of St John Care Trust.