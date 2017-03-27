Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Planning row deal

A PLANNING dispute in Henley has been resolved.

Oraclemarker had submitted plans to demolish White Lodge in Normstead and replace it with a two-storey detached house and garage.

Neighbours in The Close wrote to South Oxfordshire District Council complaining that they would lose privacy and permission was turned down.

But a meeting of the town council’s planning committee heard that an agreement had been reached.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the developer had agreed to plants two rows of trees to provide screening.

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33