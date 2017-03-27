Planning row deal

A PLANNING dispute in Henley has been resolved.

Oraclemarker had submitted plans to demolish White Lodge in Normstead and replace it with a two-storey detached house and garage.

Neighbours in The Close wrote to South Oxfordshire District Council complaining that they would lose privacy and permission was turned down.

But a meeting of the town council’s planning committee heard that an agreement had been reached.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the developer had agreed to plants two rows of trees to provide screening.