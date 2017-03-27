Monday, 27 March 2017

Post office makeover

HENLEY post office will close on Tuesday for three weeks for refurbishment.

The branch in Reading Road will re-open on April 18 with more than 12 extra hours of trading every week. The main post office counters will be open from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

While the work is carried out, the nearest alternative will be the post office in Station Road, Shiplake.

