Where to go if your dog needs blueberry (or vanilla) facial

A DOG grooming parlour in Henley has re-opened under new ownership.

Karole Robertson, who took over Naughty Mutt Nice earlier this year, welcomed dozens of customers to a launch party on Friday evening.

The guests were shown around the premises in Reading Road, which have been refurbished to include a new wet room, bath, flooring and tables.

The salon now offers advanced grooming techniques, holistic spa treatments and ultrasonic dental care as well as selling a range of dog food and accessories.

The guests, many of whom brought their pets, were each given a glass of champagne and a gift bag containing vouchers for treatments and a small packet of dog treats. Mrs Robertson said: “The refurbishment went well so we’re all ready and open for business. We’ve set up a grooming stall in the window so people will be able to watch us working.

“We can offer all kinds of new services at our dog spa, from blueberry or vanilla facials to mud baths and coat conditioning.

“We couldn’t wait to get everything up and running. I feel a lot more settled now and it’s great to see everyone coming in so that I can get to know them and their dogs.”

Mrs Robertson bought the business from Aspen Weatherburn, of Albert Road, Henley, who launched it in 2009.

Ms Weatherburn, a former journalist, is now helping her partner Alistair Cooper to launch a wine consultancy business. Mrs Robertson said: “I’m going to carry on the great work that she did.

“It has been great getting to know the team and we’re working together really well now. We had a ‘soft launch’ a few weeks ago and it’s nice to see people are already coming back. They’re becoming familiar faces so it makes me feel like I’m part of the community.”

Mrs Robertson moved to Britain from Brazil in 2003 and launched her first grooming business, called Paws 4 Applause, from a workshop at her home in Ruscombe in 2011.

She still lives in the village with her husband Struan, son Milo, three, their 10-year-old West Highland terrier Brian and 12-week-old Lakeland terrier Tiggy.