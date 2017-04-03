Trinity hold favourites

TRINITY HALL dug deep to hold the title pushing Ivy Leaf B to a 9-9 draw in the Henley and District Billiards League.

This kept their opponents in second place, three points behind Earley Home Guard in top spot with 144 points.

But with only two weeks of the season to go and Ivy Leaf B having a game in hand over the league leaders, they should be able to clinch the title.

Last week, Trinity also played a rescheduled match against Earley Home Guard, losing out 10-6, keeping them in fourth place equal on 132 points with Ivy Leaf A in third.

However, Harpsden continue to struggle and were also defeated by Earley Home Guard 11-6 to keep them rooted to the bottom of the league with 104 points.