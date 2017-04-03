Monday, 03 April 2017

Law firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, hosted a free drop in clinic at the town hall on March 14.

Caroline Casagranda, a partner in the firm’s probate, tax and trusts team, was joined by colleagues Louise Nelson, Elizabeth Short and Laura Evans as well as Louise Nelson, a solicitor who recently joined the Henley office from Shoosmiths.

Visitors sought information and guidance on issues including making or updating a will, estate and tax planning, issues involving elderly relatives and the probate process.

Mrs Casagrabnda said: “We were delighted to meet so many local residents and it was lovely to also see some of our existing clients who came by to say hello.” Pictured, left to right, are Louise Nelson, Caroline Casagranda, Elizabeth Short and Laura Evans

