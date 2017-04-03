Monday, 03 April 2017

Promises sale

AN auction of promises will be held at Henley Rugby Club today (Friday) at .30pm.

It will be raising funds for new changing facilities at the club’s Dry Leas ground, off Marlow Road.

For tickets, call Mary Worsdell on (01491) 574499 or email admin@henley
hawks.co.uk

