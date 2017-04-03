Paul's a prize guy

PAUL HARRISON had a good laugh when he found what he had won in the raffle at the Mayor of Henley’s end-of-year dinner on Saturday night.

His prize was a free haircut at Ted James Barbers in Bell Street but that was no use to him as he is almost totally bald!

Paul, who is chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council, says: “I’ve done my own hair for I don’t know how long. I use a razor to trim it down to ‘ground level’ and then it builds up again.”

He showed his prize to Deputy Mayor Will Hamilton, pointing out that he is also “follically challenged” and causing much amusement at his table.

But Aida Dellal, the owner of Fawley Court, came up with a solution, saying her son Alex would like the prize, adding: “He needs a haircut and he’ll pay for it!”

True to her words, Alex paid £40, twice the amount Paul paid for the raffle ticket, so all £60 went to the Mayor’s charities.

The evening proved to be an expensive night for Paul after he spent £350 on a regatta boat trip for two after getting into a bidding war with Mayor Julian Brookes and splashing out £300 on a guitar signed by Bee Gee Barry Gibb.