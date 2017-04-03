Hidden Henley

THE name Brakspear is synonymous with Henley both for its long history of brewing and its chain of public houses.

But what readers might not know is that a relative of the brewing family was the only English Pope.

Even to this day we see the Brakspear symbol of a bee, which is derived from Nicholas Brakspear's papal seal.

He was elected Pope Adrian IV in 1154 and his statue can be seen on this impressive screen in St Albans Cathedral (second from right in the top row).