Monday, 03 April 2017

Charity boost

A BALL at Hotel du Vin in Henley raised £32,000 for the Teenage Wilderness Trust.

The 160 guests enjoyed a drinks reception followed by a three-course meal.

More cash pledges were made during the week after the event.

