THAMES Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld has launched his new five-year Police and Crime Plan.

The document sets out the priorities for the police and other crime reduction organisations.

It consists of five strategic priorities, which are:

l Vulnerability;

lPrevention and early

intervention;

l Reducing re-offending;

l Serious organised crime and terrorism;

l Police ethics and reform.

Mr Stansfeld said: “My plan focuses on many new and emerging issues for policing but crimes such as household burglary and rural crime will also remain a priority.

“Tackling new demand, as well as maintaining support for the investigation of more traditional crimes, won’t be an easy task. However, Thames Valley Police is a force we can be proud of and I have faith that they will rise to this challenge.”

The plan was informed by the views of nearly 5,000 residents, who took part in the commissioner’s policing and crime survey last year, as well as academic research, analysis of crime trends and consultation with councils and other bodies.