Monday, 03 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Police and crime plan

THAMES Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld has launched his new five-year Police and Crime Plan.

The document sets out the priorities for the police and other crime reduction organisations. 

It consists of five strategic priorities, which are:

l Vulnerability;

lPrevention and early
intervention;

l Reducing re-offending;

l Serious organised crime and terrorism;

l Police ethics and reform.

Mr Stansfeld said: “My plan focuses on many new and emerging issues for policing but crimes such as household burglary and rural crime will also remain a priority.

“Tackling new demand, as well as maintaining support for the investigation of more traditional crimes, won’t be an easy task. However, Thames Valley Police is a force we can be proud of and I have faith that they will rise to this challenge.”

The plan was informed by the views of nearly 5,000 residents, who took part in the commissioner’s policing and crime survey last year, as well as academic research, analysis of crime trends and consultation with councils and other bodies.

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33