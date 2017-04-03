Monday, 03 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Disaster back-up

A DISASTER recovery plan has been put in place by Henley Town Council for its IT services.

It will spend £2,672 on software from Infrascale to protect information on the computers at the town hall if its server was destroyed or failed. It will also provide protection from cybercrime and ransomware.

There will also be an annual charge of £3,144 for the service.

The plan was drawn up by Councillor Ian Reissmann and council accountant Liz Jones.

Cllr Reissmann if there was a catastrophic failure at the town hall it would take only a few hours for services to be up and running again compared with up to a month at present. 

The plan was approved unanimously by councillors on Tuesday.

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33