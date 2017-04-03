'Mend the towpath'

THE Thames towpath in Henley is dangerous and needs repair, according to a resident.

Valerie Alasia, of Makins Road, said she was concerned about the sections along Mill and Marsh Meadows.

Speaking at a town council meeting on Tuesday, she said: “Nothing has happened since I brought it up before.

“Every six feet there is a gap in the concrete and somebody is going to fall in the river.

“It also looks like the concrete is breaking down. There is going to be an accident soon.”

Councillor Sam Evans, chairwoman of the council’s recreation and amenities committee, replied: “We are in the process of putting together what we want to do for the whole towpath.

“We can’t afford to do it in one go so we are doing it in stages. We are putting together a tender document and we are going to do it as soon as we possibly can.”