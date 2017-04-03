New care unit hitting targets for number of patients seen

THE new rapid access care unit at Townlands Memorial Hospital is meeting its targets after more than 40 patients were seen in the first two months.

Figures presented at a meeting of the Townlands Stakeholder Reference Group on Tuesday showed that there have also been 130 follow-up treatments since the unit opened on January 23, while just eight people have required an inpatient stay. No one visited the unit on the first day but since then there have been 43 new patients.

Christine Hewitt, head of urgent care at Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s likely those patients would have otherwise gone into acute hospitals, even though they would have come out quite quickly. Most of them were managed remotely — they came in and went home.”

Mrs Hewitt said that medics at the unit visit GP surgeries in surrounding villages to encourage referrals for patients as well as working with the ambulance service.

She said: “We want to see where the patients are coming from and, if there are gaps, we want to target those practices.”