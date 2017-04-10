Goodall wins on countback

THERE was a three way tie at the top of Division 1 in the weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath last Sunday with Gareth Goodall emerging the victor on countback.

Goodall (halves of 17 points and 20 points, recording 10 and two birdies) scored 37 points. Runner-up was Archie Smith and third was Will Tate. Smith scored 12 pars and one birdie, but lost his chance after ending with three bogeys. Tate also lost out after recording a nil return on the 17th hole, followed by a bogey on the last.

Another person to suffer was Matt Gibson who, like Tate, also ended with a nil return and a bogey for 36 points and fourth place.

Division 2 winner was Dennis Sunderland with 42 points, despite finishing with a bogey. Runner-up was David Holloway with 40 points and third was Darren Lawrence with 39. Lynne Rumbold won Division 3 with 35 points. Second was Gordon Berry with 34 and third Jason Springer with 33.

The Caversham Heath course again proved to be a tough test for those competitors taking part in the PGA EuroPro Tour qualifying school event last week.

Guy Woodman and James Foster tied for first place with 141 points, Foster securing rounds of 68 and 73.

Also reaching the final stages of the qualifying school were Goring and Streatley’s Matthew Chapman, Nicholas Elmey and Steve Jones.

Those not making the cut were Matt Robertson and Barney Wytchard (both from Caversham Heath), Greg Blainey, Martin Woodbridge and Jake Baldwin.