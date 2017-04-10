Noctor and Niland in fine form for Hawks U8s

Lynch's lob wraps up title for Watlington
WATLINGTON TOWN were crowned champions of ... [more]
BOTH Henley Hawks U8s sides picked up wins in the recent Marlow mini tournament.
Henley A played won four and drew one of their matches with Joe Noctor standing out with a couple of good interception tries.
Special note was made by the Marlow referees of the team’s display of rugby’s TREDS values — Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship — with all the side awarded a pair of TREDS laces for their efforts.
Henley B competed hard against tough opposition in their pool and finished with a win, a draw and two
losses. Luke Niland was awarded his TREDS laces for an excellent display of rugby’s values.
