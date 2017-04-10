Conservatives chairman in legal threat over complaint email passed on to MP

THE chairman of Henley Conservatives claims to have been "slandered" by the town council and is threatening legal action.

Dieter Hinke has warned he will resort to litigation if he is linked to a council dispute with a resident who claims to have had an email passed on without his permission.

Michael Herriot, of Haywards Close, complained to the council when he discovered an email he sent to the authority was forwarded to Henley MP John Howell.

He said this was a breach of the Data Protection Act 1998.

The dispute began in November when the council sent an email asking for volunteers to help the steering group which oversees the Joint Henley and Harpsden Neighbourhood Plan.

Mr Herriot, who helped produce the plan, replied by email and he claims this had been forward to Mr Howell.

He contacted the council asking for an apology.

Town clerk Janet Wheeler insists the error was not made by the council and Mr Hinke, chairman of the steering group, feels this stance wrongly implies it was his fault.

Mrs Wheeler told last Tuesday’s full meeting that the dispute had still not been resolved.

She said: “This goes back to mid-November when we were working on the neighbourhood plan and asking people to get involved with helping the steering group.

“An email was forwarded by an unknown person to John Howell. Mr Herriot’s email was forwarded without his permission, which contravenes data protection laws.”

She said she responded to Mr Herriot and explained she was certain had not been forwarded by her or a member of town council staff but apologised on behalf of the council.

Mrs Wheeler told the committee she was threatened with legal action from Mr Hinke.

She said: “On December 22 I received two emails from Dieter Hinke. He stated that if he discovered that in protecting my staff I assumed, hinted or stated that he had forwarded the emails to Mr Howell then legal action would follow.

“That was the second email. The first email was along the lines of you have clearly had enquiry without my involvement and you have reached your conclusion.

“He said how a member of the community, which he has been a part of for 40 years, was being allowed to slander his name without letting him know. I had no idea what he was talking about.”

Mrs Wheeler said she carried out an internal investigation in February and found no email had been sent by town council staff to Mr Howell.

She added: “I have written to John Howell and have not received an acknowledgement or reply. I have also written to Dieter Hinke. I have concluded my investigation with the threat of legal action still hanging over my head.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak (Henley Residents’ Group) said he found the situation concerning and felt the town council should apologise to Mr Herriot.

He said: “I was the one who moved the motion to carry out an investigation into this and I thank the town clerk for doing that. I think the first thing we need to do as a town council is apologise to Mr Herriot.

“It is clear that his email was given to a third party and forwarded to John Howell.

“There is an email from Mr Herriot which says he conversations he has had with Mr Hinke and states he showed it to another colleague, which is again a breach of the Data Protection Act.

“Therefore I propose this council apologises unreservedly to Mr Herriot for the leaking of his email.”

Councillors Sam Evans and Simon Smith (both Conservative) said this was not necessary as the town clerk had already apologised.

But Councillor Ian Reissmann (HRG) said they council had made a mistake and should own up to it.

He said: “The email went from the town council and then to John Howell by some route.

“That is a mistake and we should take responsibility. We are responsible for the behaviour of this council.

Officers report to us and we are there to take responsible actions. I think it is wrong. We should apologise, the town clerk is not the council.

“It’s unfair to put the town clerk at the front of this dispute, it should be all of our responsibility to our electors. We should apologise when we have clearly made a mistake.”

Councillor Evans responded, saying: “When I apologise for something I have done wrong I say it wholeheartedly and unreservedly. I believe from the town clerk that is what she did on our behalf.

“She has not done anything wrong and has apologised on behalf of the council.

“From what Councillor Reissmann has said, maybe it should come from the Mayor? Does that mean more then when it comes from the clerk?”

Henley Mayor Julian Brookes said he would not vote in favour of another apology.

He added: “Any threats to officers and staff are not acceptable behaviour. The town clerk has acted in a very professional manner.”

The motion was defeated with Councillors Brookes, Smith, Evans, Will Hamilton, David Nimmo Smith, Sara Abey and Helen Chandler-Wilde (all Con) voting against.

But their party colleague, Councillor Lorraine Hillier, voted in favour with Councillor Gawrysiak, Reissmann and Jane Smewing (all HRG).

Cllr Gawrysiak made a second proposal for councillors to apologise to Mrs Wheeler and her staff for having to deal with the threat of legal action.

He said: “The town clerk brought up the emails from a chairman of one of the groups of this council.

“She and her staff have been threatened with legal action. This person is in a responsible position.

“Again, I believe we have a duty of care to the town clerk and the staff of Henley Town Council to protect them.

“Therefore I am going to make another proposal, that councillors apologise to the town clerk and staff for the threatening emails sent by the committee chairman.

“She deserves an apology and it deserves further investigation. It should be moved to the legal group as it is clear she has been threatened and her staff have been threatened.”

Cllr Gawrysiak added the town council’s legal group should look into any new information that comes forward with the issue.

Cllr Reissmann said the situation leaves council staff in limbo

“It’s important we protect our staff from unfair accusations,” he said.

“John Howell needs to respond to her emails. It distracts and leaves the town clerk and her staff in limbo.

“He could resolve any questions on behalf of all those people. He has to give the town clerk the courtesy of a response.

“We have to step in and support them, make clear we completely support the investigation and proper behaviour of the town clerk and officers. It’s regrettable that John Howell and Dieter Hinke have been unable to clear it up.”

The motion passed with Councillors Reissmann, Gawrysiak, Smewing , Nimmo Smith, Chandler-Wilde, Smith and Hillier voting in favour and Councillor Abey voting against.

Councillors Brookes and Hamilton abstained.

Speaking after the meeting Mr Hinke, of Elizabeth Road, said he was carrying out his own investigation.

He wants to find out who linked him to being the person who forwarded Mr Herriot’s email.

“I sent a standard legal letter,” Mr Hinke said.

“Someone released my name to Mr Herriot and I know that is a fact. My own investigation will continue to find out who did.

“As of yet I have no idea how this has happened and any further action would depend on getting to the bottom of it.

“I have spoken with Mrs Wheeler and I’m sure it was not her but clearly someone has done it because it got out.

“Now it is out in the open I need to find out who the person or persons are that put my name out there. Someone said I was culpable and I want to know who said that.

“It’s very simple that someone in the town hall gave my name to Mr Herriot, for whatever reason, and of course you can’t make those allegations without any evidence.”

Mr Howell declined to comment.