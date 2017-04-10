Let's protest with passion, says former mayor

A FORMER Mayor of Henley has called on the town council to do more to ensure developers comply with the town’s neighbourhood plan.

Pam Phillips, of St Mark’s Road, said more “passion” was needed to ensure the success of the plan, which identifies sites for 500 new homes by 2027.

She told a town council meeting how more than 100 residents of Sonning Common attended a meeting of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee to protest at an application for 95 homes after transport was organised by the parish council and the committee refused permission.

Mrs Phillipd said: “That is really showing their passion and I want to see that from Henley Town Council. There are a number of applications ongoing at the moment, which are not part of the neighbourhood plan that more than 80 people gave up time for and on which the town council spent more than £100,000. I do not see the same passion that I think will achieve success. You need to get people on coaches to the meetings so district councillors can see the strength of feeling in the town when they go against the plan.”

Mayor Julian Brookes replied: “There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes. The chairman of the neighbourhood plan steering group and the chairman of the planning committee are involved with this. We are open to more suggestions.”