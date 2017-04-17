Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trinity miss out on title

Trinity miss out on title

TRINITY SCHOOL narrowly missed out on securing the Oxfordshire Schools games title last week at St Helen and St Katherine’s School in Abingdon.

Eight players from Henley’s Trinity School had made it through to the finals following success in a tournament held earlier in the year at Gillotts. This success led them on to compete in the regional schools final at Wallingford school. Trinity successfully won the whole tournament beating all seven schools that took part. This then allowed them to qualify in the Oxfordshire Schools games final.

Trinity played nine matches of eight minutes and won eight convincingly, the first being an 11-0 win.

At the end of the tournament Trinity finished joint top with The Blake School from Witney, who the Henley school had beaten 5-1 earlier in the day. However, it was the Witney school who secured the trophy as they took the title having scored more goals throughout the day.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33