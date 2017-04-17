THE club held its annual meeting on March 30.

The well-attended meeting heard from the chairman a full report of last year’s running of the club.

He thanked the past committee for their full support and work and stated that it was a financial success.

The club had been redecorated and repairs carried out while a new carpet was on order.

He was warmly thanked by the members present.

On a slightly sad note, the president Jack Ellery has stood down due to ill health. It was unanimously agreed that this important office should be offered to John Grout.

Mr Grout accepted the position, promising to forward the interests of the club. He was applauded by all present.

The election of officers was held and the current committee was re-elected en bloc with Ron Hayes as chairman and Romy Painter as secretary.

The president thanked all the members for their support that evening and closed the meeting.

The club is at 52 Queen Street, Henley. New members would be most welcome. For more information, call the secretary on (01491) 572300.