Fourth is first

CONGRATULATIONS to Martin Akehurst, who has become a grandfather for the fourth time.

The former Henley mayor, who resigned as a Conservative town councillor last month on health grounds, has welcomed Alba Betty Meyrick to the family.

She was born to his daughter Bryony and Martin and his wife Glynnis are understandably in high spirits.

He tells me: “It’s my fourth — three grandsons, aged two-and-a-half, four and five — but this is the first girl so, naturally, she will be spoilt.”

Martin may be missing his council work but I’m sure that he will be kept busy with babysitting duties!