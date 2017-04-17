From office to nail bar

A FORMER office in Henley is set to become a nail bar and beauty salon.

Hoa Dinh Duong has applied for planning permission to convert the offices in Reading Road where Daltons estate agents offices used to be.

The business would be open seven days a week and employ up to five people performing manicures, pedicures and other treatments.

The applicant says it would “generate local jobs and contribute to the local economy and continued vitality of the high street”.

The town council’s planning committee has recommended the application is approved.

Committee chairman Simon Smith questioned whether the town needed another nail bar but Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “At least it’s another business.” The estate agents closed after Paul Dalton, who founded the business in the Eighties, died in 2015.

The committee also agreed to support plans by Phyllis Court Club for a sports and fitness pavilion in its grounds.

The Henley Society has opposed the scheme, saying the proposed design is “utilitarian” and “visually offensive” on a site adjoining the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

But Mayor-elect Will Hamilton said: “It’s exactly what’s needed down there and it has been a long time coming so I’m pleased to see it coming forward.”

The new building at the private members’ club would include a swimming pool, gym, exercise studio, treatment rooms and changing rooms.

Both applications will be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council.