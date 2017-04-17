Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Loos shut

THE public toilets at Henley station car park were closed for three days this week.

Thames Water carried out emergency sewer works at the toilets from Monday to
Wednesday.

The toilets, which are the responsibility of South Oxfordshire District Council, were refurbished just over a year ago.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33