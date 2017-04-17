Boaters wanted for flotilla

PEOPLE are being urged to enter the showpiece event of this year’s Chelsea Fringe Henley festival.

The floral flotilla will be held at Mill Meadows on June 4 from 2pm to 4pm as the climax to the two-week gardening and horticultural celebration.

Boats will muster at 2pm at the Mill Meadows moorings where there will be a chance to decorate your craft with flowers, fruit, vegetables and vegetation.

They will then go upstream to Marsh Lock, around Eyot Island, under the bridge to Phyllis Court Club and then back to the moorings.

The flotilla will be accompanied by a community picnic on Mill Meadows, music performers on the bandstand and stalls selling floral tea and cakes.

Members of the Thames Valley Orchid Society will be displaying their plants and offering advice.

Anybody who has access to a river craft is welcome to join in the flotilla and decorate it with a horticultural theme.

Chelsea Fringe is an alternative festival of flowers, gardens and gardening which runs concurrently with the main festival from May 20 to June 4.

Other events this year include a heritage day hosted by the Berkshire College of Agriculture in Burchetts Green, a meditative walk at Greys Court and talks at Dunsden community orchard.

To register a craft, call Chelsea Fringe Henley co-ordinator Victoria Newton on 07780 607738.