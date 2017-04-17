Rugby dinner

Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
Tuesday, 18 April 2017
FORMER England and Leicester Tigers star Ben Kay will be the guest speaker at Henley Rugby Club’s sportsman’s dinner at Phyllis Court Club on May 5 from 7pm.
The black-tie event will include a four-course meal and entertainment by comedian Russ Williams.
Tickets cost £85 each. Call 07855 116365 or email
christopher.nixon@virgin.net
17 April 2017
