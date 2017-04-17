Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Rugby dinner

FORMER England and Leicester Tigers star Ben Kay will be the guest speaker at Henley Rugby Club’s sportsman’s dinner at Phyllis Court Club on May 5 from 7pm.

The black-tie event will include a four-course meal and entertainment by comedian Russ Williams.

Tickets cost £85 each. Call 07855 116365 or email
christopher.nixon@virgin.net

