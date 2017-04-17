Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Shop axed

THE Jaeger shop in Henley is to close after the fashion chain went into administration.

The directors made the announcement this week after failing to find a buyer for the business.

Jaeger has  46 stores, including the one in Thames Side, and 63 concessions and almost 700 staff.

Joint administrator Peter Saville said: “Despite an extensive sales process, it has not been possible to identify a purchaser. Our focus now is to identify an appropriate route forward and to work with all stakeholders.”

