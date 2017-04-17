Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
Tuesday, 18 April 2017
THE Jaeger shop in Henley is to close after the fashion chain went into administration.
The directors made the announcement this week after failing to find a buyer for the business.
Jaeger has 46 stores, including the one in Thames Side, and 63 concessions and almost 700 staff.
Joint administrator Peter Saville said: “Despite an extensive sales process, it has not been possible to identify a purchaser. Our focus now is to identify an appropriate route forward and to work with all stakeholders.”
17 April 2017
