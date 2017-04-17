Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Brown and Probets

THE owners of a café in Henley have been married.

Jason Probets and Courtney Brown, who run Tubbies Diner in Station Road, tied the knot at Sunningdale Park in Ascot on March 26.

The bride is the daughter of Julie and Mark Brown, from Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire, and the groom is the son of Phil and Angie Probets, from Somerset.

Courtney, who was given away by her father, wore an ivory princess-style dress and carried a bouquet of ivory roses with diamanté pins. Her bridesmaids were friends Hannah Marshall, Sarah Miles, Louisa Spence and Kim Hunter, who wore teal dresses and also had bouquets of ivory roses with diamanté pins.

The page boy was the couple’s son Oliver, four, and the best man was Graham Hayes, from Henley.

The couple, who live in Woodley, will take a holiday to Tenerife in May with Oliver and their other son Isaac, who is four months old.

