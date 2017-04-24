Children's music workshop that educates and entertains

A NEW pre-school music workshop will launch in Henley next Thursday (April 27).

It’s called Koolamundo and will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road from 10.45am until 11.30am.

Kimberley Kleckza came up with the idea, which is based on “edutainment” a concept which focuses on entertaining and educating through stories, songs, music, instruments, dancing and puppetry.

She has teamed up with Henley musician and yodeller Lynne Butler, who previously ran the successful pre-school music group Music Makers in and around the town. Local scout leader Linda Cookson has also been brought on board to help run the group.

All songs and stories that are part of the workshop are original and designed to be fun and engaging. The event is open to all pre-school age children, including those with special needs. Each child will go away with a goodie bag.

Tickets are £5 on the door, babies can enter free-of-charge. For more information and to pre-brook, contact Lynne Butler on 07708 321376 or visit www.koolamundo.com