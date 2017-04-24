Cemetery work

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
ALMOST £25,000 is to be spent on repairs at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley.
The work will include the widening of roundabouts, new footpaths and resurfacing roads.
Sam Evans, who chairs the town council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “These are short-term, necessary fixes but the cemetery as a whole will be looked at next year.”
24 April 2017
More News:
Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say