Cemetery work

ALMOST £25,000 is to be spent on repairs at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley.

The work will include the widening of roundabouts, new footpaths and resurfacing roads.

Sam Evans, who chairs the town council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “These are short-term, necessary fixes but the cemetery as a whole will be looked at next year.”

