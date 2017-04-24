Polo pitch delivery

WORK to create a polo facility at Park Place in Remenham will take about a year.

Spink Property was granted planning permission for a polo pitch, practice area, exercise track, stables and pavilion in the grounds of the house in December.

The timeline was revealed in a letter to residents from David Spragg, project manager at DS Equine.

Developer Michael Spink sold the house and 40 per cent of the 500-acre estate for a record £140million in 2011 after spending four years renovating and modernising the property, which is Grade II listed.

The buyer was Andrey Borodin, who was chief executive of the Bank of Moscow but fled Russia in 2011.