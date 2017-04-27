Physio business celebrates move

A PHYSIOTHERAPY business has officially opened its new home at Henley Rugby Club.

Physiolistic, which was started 10 years ago by Angela Botha, has moved into a new purpose-built facility at Dry Leas, off Marlow Road, and expanded its services.

The new premises, adjacent to the clubhouse, were opened by the Mayor Julian Brookes and club chairman Mike Tretheway on Monday with about 40 guests present.

The business began as home-based clinic in Mrs Botha and her husband Clint’s former home in Lovell Close.

The couple, who now live in Manor Road, then moved the business to the Old Diary in Greys Road before relocating again in November.

The new building has six consulting rooms, a rehabilitation gym and diagnostic equipment.

Mr Botha, who is business director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted and this marks the next chapter in the Physiolistic story.

“We have now attracted leading orthopaedic surgeon consultants to the clinic because of the approach to ensure patients are the focus of our care.

“We continue to provide core physiotherapy and sports massage services, but this has allowed us to expand and provide holistic healthcare services.

“The new premises would not have been possible without the ongoing support from local residents, Henley Town Council and Henley Rugby Club and we would like to express our thanks to them.”