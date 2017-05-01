Monday, 01 May 2017

Craft fair

A CRAFT fair will be held at Millstream Day Centre in Benson tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3pm.

There will be a selection of artisan craft stalls as well as light lunches, homemade soup, tea, coffee, cakes and a raffle. Admission is free.

