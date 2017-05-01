A WOMAN attempting to run more than 1,000 miles along the world’s best-known rivers passed through Henley on Wednesday. Mina Guli, 46, is the founder of Thirst for Water, a non-profit organisation that highlights the world’s water “crisis” as the population grows. She is aiming to complete 40 marathons (1,048 miles) in 40 days along six rivers on six continents and started in Las Vegas five weeks ago. Her final run is along the length of the Thames, which started in Kemble in Gloucestershire on Monday. She hopes to arrive at Tower Bridge on Sunday. She has been using a LifeStraw water filter for hydration during her challenge. For more information, visit thirstforwater.org