...and how they could be clearing fallen trees from roads

A TREE branch was cleared from the B481 near Satwell with the help of firefighters as part of a trial.

An Oxfordshire County Council highways officer came across the branch, which was blocking the carriageway, on Wednesday last week.

He contacted Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and a specialist team was sent to cut up the branch and remove the timber. The operation took about an hour.

Until recently contractors dealt with trees that fall in a road but the council believes that firefighters can now do the job more quickly and minimise traffic disruption.

Paul Wilson, the council’s highway network resilience

co-ordinator, said: “Trained firefighters are now turning out to remove dangerous fallen trees from the highway as part of a trial. It seems to be going well as this latest piece of work shows.”

Jason Crapper, group manager at the fire service, said: “We are an integral part of the county council and it makes sense that we test whether using our specialist skills and resources can benefit residents to save time and money and maintain safety.”