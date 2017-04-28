...and how they could be clearing fallen trees from roads

WATLINGTON Primary School is asking visitors not ... [more]
Saturday, 29 April 2017
A TREE branch was cleared from the B481 near Satwell with the help of firefighters as part of a trial.
An Oxfordshire County Council highways officer came across the branch, which was blocking the carriageway, on Wednesday last week.
He contacted Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and a specialist team was sent to cut up the branch and remove the timber. The operation took about an hour.
Until recently contractors dealt with trees that fall in a road but the council believes that firefighters can now do the job more quickly and minimise traffic disruption.
Paul Wilson, the council’s highway network resilience
co-ordinator, said: “Trained firefighters are now turning out to remove dangerous fallen trees from the highway as part of a trial. It seems to be going well as this latest piece of work shows.”
Jason Crapper, group manager at the fire service, said: “We are an integral part of the county council and it makes sense that we test whether using our specialist skills and resources can benefit residents to save time and money and maintain safety.”
29 April 2017
More News:
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Children's Easter egg hunt in aid of replica treasure trove
ABOUT 120 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
POLL: Have your say