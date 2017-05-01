Monday, 01 May 2017

New chairman

A SCIENTIST has been appointed the chairman of Healthwatch Oxfordshire.

Professor George Smith, a worldwide authority on metallurgy, has been on the board for two years.

He succeeds Eddie Duller who has stood down after two years but remains on the board.

Healthwatch Oxfordshire is an independent body funded by the Department of Health to give people a say on health and social care services.

