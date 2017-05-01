New chairman

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
A SCIENTIST has been appointed the chairman of Healthwatch Oxfordshire.
Professor George Smith, a worldwide authority on metallurgy, has been on the board for two years.
He succeeds Eddie Duller who has stood down after two years but remains on the board.
Healthwatch Oxfordshire is an independent body funded by the Department of Health to give people a say on health and social care services.
01 May 2017
More News:
Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Hundreds queue to snap up tickets for the village festival
HUNDREDS of people queued up to buy tickets for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say