Levy to fund improvements

A LIST is to be drawn up of projects that Henley Town Council would like to spend developer contributions on.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a meeting of the council’s finance strategy and management committee that the list should include traffic-calming measures or pedestrian crossings.

The levy is designed to help fund improvements to roads, transport and other public facilities affected by housing developments.

Henley is eligible to receive 25 per cent of the levy revenue because it has adopted a neighbourhood plan.