First aid day

A FIRST aid training session for residents of the Gainsborough estate in Henley will be held at the scout hut in Greys Road on Wednesday, May 17 from 7pm to 9pm.

The free session will be led by Rachel Moffatt, of Ladybird First Aid Training.

