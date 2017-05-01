First aid day

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
A FIRST aid training session for residents of the Gainsborough estate in Henley will be held at the scout hut in Greys Road on Wednesday, May 17 from 7pm to 9pm.
The free session will be led by Rachel Moffatt, of Ladybird First Aid Training.
01 May 2017
More News:
Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Hundreds queue to snap up tickets for the village festival
HUNDREDS of people queued up to buy tickets for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say